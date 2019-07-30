Analysis: Hawaii lost nearly $6.5 million to online scammers in 2018

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fishing may be a fairly common activity in Hawaii and according to a new report, so is phishing.
An analysis from CenturyLinkQuote showed that Hawaii ranked 32nd in the nation for its scam victim rate, with 7.71 victims per 10,000 people.
The analysis also ranked Hawaii 25th in the nation for financial loss amount, as the state lost a total of nearly $6.5 million in 2018, with the average amount of money each victim lost at around $6,000.
California lost the most money with over $450 million stolen. New York ranked second, with $207 million lost and Texas came in third, losing just over $195 million.
Phishing attempts can be made through any means — although they are most commonly via email — and are designed to convince people to give out their personal information, such as credit card information or Social Security numbers.
However, experts report that over $1 billion in the country’s losses can be attributed to business email compromise and email account compromise scams.
This happens when email accounts are compromised, and scammers make illegal wire transfers of funds to their accounts.
Nationally, the most common scam was non-payment and non-delivery, where people are not paid for the services they provide, or they don’t receive what they paid for.
Those scams affect around 65,000 victims nationwide, losing a total of nearly $185 million or almost $6 lost every second, according to the report.
