WWII fallen at Punchbowl eulogized by high school students who learned about them

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 13,000 soldiers and sailors who died in World War II are buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.
You could call them “silent heroes.”
But on Sunday, 13 of those heroes got a voice. One of those heroes was Henry Dillingham of the Army Air Force.
Dillingham’s headstone says he was born on April 20, 1918, and died on July 25, 1945.
Leilehua High School student Natalianna Ferrara learned a lot more about the army aviator who lost his life in battle in Yokohama, Japan.
“Captain Henry Gaylord Dillingham showed a great deal of ‘ho’ihi,’ the Hawaiian value of respect, and ‘kuleana,’ the Hawaiian value of responsibility,” Ferrara told a gathering at Dillingham’s grave site. She also said that Dillingham Air Field on Oahu’s North Shore is named after him.
Ferrara and 12 other high school students from Hawaii and the continental U.S. chose a silent hero six months ago in a program known as “Sacrifice for Freedom." They learned as much as they could about them, and then on Sunday, delivered a eulogy for them, giving a voice to each of the fallen at their final resting place.
Charlotte Walker, a student at Woodgrove High School in Virginia, was the voice for John Kincaid.
“Lieutenant John Franklin Kincaid’s rural roots began just 16 mile from my high school, in Leesburg, Virginia,” she began.
Some of those eulogized are well known, such as the late U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye. But most of the others are not.
One of them is army Pvt. Yeishun Soken of Waiakea, who had just finished his training when he lost his life after a Japanese torpedo sank his transport ship between Maui and the Big Island.
“You know, he’s just an ordinary kind of guy, but he decided to enlist in the military and he decided to serve,” said Soken’s nephew, Patrick Soken.
Patrick Soken watched as Waiakea High School senior Neve Enriquez delivered a eulogy for his uncle.
“It was powerful,” said Enriquez. “You’ve never met them before but you want to learn everything, every part about their life and you feel like, in a way, you know them.”
Some 300 fallen soldiers and sailors from World War II in Europe have been honored this way. This is the first time that students have researched those who lost their lives during the war in the Pacific.
It’s an honor for the fallen, and a deep experience for the students and the families.
“What we’ve seen with these young people is a real transformation,” said Cathy Gorn, executive director for National History Day, a non-profit that promotes the study of history for younger students. “It almost goes beyond meaningful. It’s emotional. It’s intellectual.”
“It’s encouraging," said Patrick Soken. "It’s really encouraging that the current generation is interested in history, and the lessons we can learn from history.”
It also means that the stories of these heroes live on.
