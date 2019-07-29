TMT opponents say they’ll grant access to staff of existing Mauna Kea telescopes

MAUNA KEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -TMT opponents say they’re willing to allow technicians and staff of existing Mauna Kea telescopes up the mountain in the latest agreement reached.
Word of the deal was announced Sunday by project opponents.
For days, telescope critics said they would allow workers up Mauna Kea Access Road if Native Hawaiians and other activists were allowed to send one vehicle to the summit.
“We guaranteed access to the technicians of the telescopes if in fact, we would be given access. Finally, after 11 days, we have gone back to that proposal and the state has accepted that deal,” Pu’uhonua o Pu’uhuluhulu leader Kahookahi Kanuha said.
“So from here on out, those who wish to perform maintenance on the telescopes will have unobstructed access to the Mauna,” he added.
There have only been a few people who have been allowed to perform maintenance at existing telescopes. Nearly two weeks ago, all employees were brought down from the summit for safety reasons.
Researchers say they’ve lost a year’s worth of discovery, collectively, from the summit shutdown.
Sunday marked 14 days since TMT opponents set up a blockade on the access road. The crowed swelled once again over the weekend.
UH President David Lassner was among those who visited the site Sunday. He was greeted with a ceremony and was there for about 30 minutes to meet with kupuna.
He didn’t say much to members of the media.
“I’m here to witness this place, to hear from people to get a sense of the spirit,” Lassner said before proceeding to participate in protocol.
There were no outbursts by the large crowd as he walked to greet the elders and offer them blankets.
He did briefly address the crowd, saying. “I came here because I wanted to see you. I wanted to feel your spirit. I wanted to witness for myself first hand what is happening here. And that’s important to me.”
There were several other distinguished guests who showed up at the site. They included a high chief from Samoa, and Jamaican reggae recording artist, Damian Marley, who is the youngest son of reggae singer Bob Marley.
