Search underway for California woman who went missing in Hana

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A search is underway for a California woman who went missing on Maui last week.
The Maui Police Department said 23-year-old Khiara Henry was reported missing last Friday after her rental car was found at Waianapanapa State Park in Hana the day before.
She rented the vehicle on July 21, authorities said.
Her family in San Diego said Henry was traveling alone and that her personal belongings were found in the car except for her cell phone and car keys.
She is described as approximately 5’3”, about 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Search leaders who helped find Amanda Eller in May are now organizing volunteers to look for Henry in Hana, where cell service can be spotty.
This story will be updated.
