Publicity release and waiver for Hawaii News Now’s ‘Million Mahalos!’ campaign

By replying ‘YES’ to our post on Facebook, you hereby authorize and grant to Gray Television Group, Inc. d/b/a Hawaii News Now KGMB/KHNL in Honolulu, Hawaii (“Company”) and its successors, licensees and assigns, in connection with the production or promotion of our ‘Million Mahalos’ campaign (“Program”) the irrevocable right to use, re-use, adapt, modify, exhibit, distribute, edit and otherwise exploit, my name, likeness, image, photograph, voice, biography, interview, statements and/or performance live and recorded (“Contributions”) together with all music, photographs, video clips, sound recordings, writings or other materials (“Materials”) I submit to Company. I agree that, in addition to use in connection with the Program, Company, its licensees or assigns, retains sole discretion to use my Contributions and Materials, without further payment or consideration, in any and all manner, media or formats now known or hereafter devised, in whole or in part, as edited and otherwise altered, throughout the world, in perpetuity.