PHOTOS: Keiki Hula ‘Auana 2019 and awards recap

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - That’s a wrap for the 44th annual Queen Lili’uokalani Keiki Hula Competition.
From Thursday through Saturday, some of the best halau in the state brought forth their youngest in an experience invaluable to young keiki hula dancers.
For many performers and participant, the Keiki Hula competition is a stepping stone to a long career in hula.
Some halau didn’t walk away empty handed.
Awards were given out for best in kahiko, 'auana and overall.
The best keikikane halau overall award went to the boys from Maui of Halau Kekuaokalā’au’ala’iliahi, na Kumu Hula Haunani and Iliahi Paredes.
Halau Hi’iakainamakalehua under Kumu Hula Robert Keano Kaupu IV and Lono Padilla took home the kaikamahine overall award, in addition to producing this year’s Master and Miss Keiki Hula.
Winning best in 'auana was Hula Halau 'O Kamuela with an upbeat performance. Best keikikane overall went to Halau Kekuaokalā’au’ala’iliahi.
There will be a rebroadcast of the event on Aug. 3 on K5.
