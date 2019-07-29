Padello strives to be among nation’s best pass-rushers in 2019

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warrior defensive end Kaimana Padello burst onto the scene in 2018 with a team-leading 8.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles-for-loss. But despite receiving all-Mountain West Second Team honors with his play, Padello is far from satisfied with his individual performance.
“You always want to be the best at what you do,” Padello said. “With the spot I’m in, I want to lead not only the conference but the nation in sacks. I just really want to be a dominant force and run game. I know I had some success last year, and I know I can capitalize off it.”
Padello and his Hawaii teammates have raised expectations for the 2019 season but with greater goals must come a greater work ethic - a notion not lost on the former Mililani Trojan.
“Getting all the awards and stuff doesn’t really change my outlook,” Padello said. “It’s always (to) work hard; be the best on the practice field and in the game.”
