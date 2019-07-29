Interview: March of Dimes President & CEO Stacey Stewart

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - March of Dimes President & CEO, Stacey D. Stewart, is in Hawaii as she received the 2019 National Medical Association (NMA) Council on Concerns of Women Physicians (CCWP) Service Award this past Sunday. Stacey is to be recognized for MOD’s work to eliminate maternal and infant health care disparities. There are urgent health care issues and disparities in mom and baby health.
We talked about how here in our islands, Native Hawaiians and Filipinos are especially hard hit. Ms. Stewart says, “By expanding proven programs and innovative solutions we can shift our health care system to improve treatment and preventive care for moms and lower the preterm birth rate. Birth equity is our goal; it can be reached.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.