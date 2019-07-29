Forecast: Beautiful weather before possible effects from approaching storms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade wind weather will continue for the next several days. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas.
The weather pattern changes late Thursday as Tropical Storm Erick moves into the local area. Expect higher humidity levels with increasing clouds and showers state wide from late Thursday into next weekend. Additional local weather impacts from Erick remain highly dependent on the size, track and intensity of this approaching tropical system.
Computer models suggest that swells generated by Erick will cause surf to reach the high surf advisory levels along east-facing shores of the Big Island starting Wednesday night, with warning level surf a possibility Thursday night and Friday.
The high surf advisory may be required for additional exposed east facing shorelines of the smaller islands from late Thursday through Friday.
