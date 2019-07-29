Erick will pass just to our south and Flossie to our north

Erick and Flossie continue to be in the weather headlines and we should watch the storms until they completely pass the islands. Moderate to breezy trades will hold into Thursday, then increase Thursday through Saturday as Hurricane Erick passes south of the state. In addition to the windy conditions, deep tropical moisture expected to move over the islands north of Erick will lead to increasing rainfall chances, initially over the eastern portion of the state beginning Thursday, then across the smaller islands Thursday night through Saturday. The best chance for flash flooding will remain over the Big Island through this time. Additional impacts will include large surf for the exposed coasts. Later this weekend through early next week, Tropical Storm Flossie will approach and could bring additional impacts to the islands.