Beautiful trade wind weather for now, but two potential hurricanes are approaching the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade wind weather will continue for the next several days. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas. The weather pattern changes late Thursday as Tropical Storm Erick moves into the local area. Expect higher humidity levels with increasing clouds and showers state wide from late Thursday into next weekend. Additional local weather impacts from Erick remain highly dependent on the size, track and intensity of this approaching tropical system.