Authorities identify body of woman found in parked vehicle in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island have identified the body of a woman who was found off Bayfront Highway earlier this month.
Police said 44-year-old Tina Marie Fukushima, of Hilo, was found unresponsive in a vehicle parked on the gravel shoulder near Mooheau Bandstand on July 11.
An autopsy was performed, but the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results.
Police do not suspect foul play.
