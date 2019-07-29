Another new tropical depression forms in east Pacific off Mexico

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new tropical cyclone has formed off the coast of southwest Mexico and is expected to become a tropical storm on Monday.
The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Seven-E was located 740 miles south of the southern tip of Baja California, and is to the east of Tropical Storm Erick. It was moving to the west-northwest at 21 miles per hour.
Seven-E had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour with higher gusts.
Forecasters expect Seven-E to become a tropical storm Monday. When it does, it will get the name Flossie. It is expected to strengthen slowly into Monday, and then intensify more rapidly after that as it remains in an area of warm sea surface temperatures and low shear.
On its current forecast track, the tropical cyclone will enter Central Pacific waters sometime late Friday or early Saturday.
It is far too early to tell what, if any, impact it will have on Hawaii.
Previous tropical cyclones with the name Flossie have had some effect on Hawaii. A 2013 tropical storm with the name passed brought heavy rain and caused power outages as it passed close to the Big Island and Maui. The center of a hurricane named Flossie in August 2007 passed 100 miles south of South Point before weakening rapidly.
Tropical cyclone names in the eastern North Pacific are used on a six-year cycle.
