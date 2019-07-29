After first steps on moon 50 years ago, crew welcomed home with aloha

HONOLULU (AP) - Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins' trip to the moon concluded with a stay in Hawaii.
July 20 marked the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, but after those historic first steps NASA still had to get the three astronauts safely back to Earth - and the waters off Hawaii are where the cone-shaped spacecraft splashed down.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday, the anniversary of the astronaut’s return to earth, that the aircraft carrier USS Hornet was about 900 miles (1,448 kilometers) southwest of Hawaii waiting for them to return.
After two sonic booms and a fireball, three huge parachutes slowed the descent to the Pacific Ocean.
The crew was scooped up and placed in quarantine, where they were met by President Richard Nixon and returned to Pearl Harbor.
