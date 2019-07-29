After first steps on moon 50 years ago, crew welcomed home with aloha

FILE - In this July 24, 1969, file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts, Neil Armstrong, left, Michael Collins, center, and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin smile as they answer questions from quarantine in an isolation unit aboard the USS Hornet after splashdown and recovery. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday, July 24, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the astronaut's return to Earth, that the crew hit the atmosphere at 25,000 mph, creating a fireball that was visible to the crew of the waiting recovery aircraft carrier USS Hornet stationed about 900 miles (1,448 kilometers) southwest of Hawaii. (AP Photo, File) (Source: AP)