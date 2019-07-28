White: Penn’s next fight will be his last ‘win, lose or draw’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - No matter what happens the next time B.J. Penn steps inside the UFC Octagon, it will be his last fight with the organization, according to UFC president Dana White.
“I won’t give him another fight,” White said after UFC 240. “It’s very clear between us that there won’t be another fight no matter what. If all you people who are concerned are doctors, give me a call. If you’re not, then mind your business.”
White discussed Penn’s future with reporters following Saturday night’s PPV card after he was asked about the reported Penn vs. Nik Lentz bout coming to fruition. Despite a seven-fight losing streak, Penn wanted another fight in the UFC and wouldn’t leave White alone until he got one.
“Cause he terrorized me for freaking a week and wouldn’t stop texting me for three days straight,” White said. “(He) talked me into it. We have a deal now - win, lose or draw, this is B.J. Penn’s last fight.
Penn owns a record of 16-14-2 with his last win coming in 2010 against Matt Hughes. While White admits that Penn is far past his prime, the Hilo native still wants to compete.
“I’ve voiced my concerns,” White said. “I’ve known B.J. Penn since he was he was like, 19 years old. B.J. is going to do what B.J. wants to do. I’ve had a very crazy relationship with him and his family for the last 20 years. B.J. walked me through a million reasons why he needs this fight and why he has to have it. He talked me into it. You guys know me; when I’m in, I’m in and I’m going to do what I’m going to do. So we’re doing this … He’s promised me that win, lose or draw, he will retire after this fight. We’ll see if he keeps his promise … He won’t fight here though, that I can guarantee you. We won’t be sitting here doing this again, that I promise you.”
