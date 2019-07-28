Waianae man, 19, critically injured after early-morning crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A 19-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash in Waianae early Sunday morning.
Honolulu police said it happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Kaneaki Street and Punanaula Street.
The single-vehicle crash happened as the Waianae resident was heading south on Kaneaki when he crashed head-on into a construction waste bin that was on the side of the road.
No other vehicles or people were involved in the accident.
The man suffered severe head injuries and was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
A preliminary investigation showed that speed was likely a factor. It’s not yet know however if drugs and alcohol were also contributing factors.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.