24th annual Dragon Boat festival attracts crowd to Ala Moana Beach Park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dragon boats roared to life Saturday morning to compete in the 24th annual Dragon Boat Festival.
Some 30 teams came from across the world to compete at Ala Moana Beach Park, with scores of people lining up to watch.
Several local teams were also involved, including groups from the Honolulu Police Department, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Waikiki’s Wang Chung’s Bar.
Each 21-person crew included paddlers and a drummer to help keep their strokes in sync.
“These are all people who are non-paddlers, we pulled in our friends, our co-workers, our family. We just come together and just have a good time," said Lynn Wong from ACCA Surf Dragons.
Wong noted that this was event was an opportunity for anyone to try the sport as it was gaining global popularity.
“Everyone has a bit of competitiveness in them. And everyone want to have a chance going out on the water. And this is our chance,” Wong said.
The first race began at 8 a.m. and the event lasted throughout the afternoon.
