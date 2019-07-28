Swift and steady trade winds and tracking two tropical systems

We are tracking a high pressure fan that is located far to our north. It will support locally breezy trade winds into next week. Showers riding in with the trades will favor windward and mauka neighborhoods, with showers most frequent during nights and mornings. An area of especially showery clouds will arrive later this evening, and it will likely bring numerous windward showers to all islands through tonight and a few of these showers may spread leeward. Another round of enhanced trade winds are in the forecast Sunday into Monday as an upper level disturbance passes close to us.
We are tracking two tropical systems over the Eastern Pacific. One Erick and the other has been upgraded to a tropical depression and it is looking more and more likely that it will intensify and be called Flossie. These back to back storms will cross into the Central Pacific as hurricanes and then likely weaken as it enters drier and and faces more wind shear but as you know you have to watch and analyze these systems from start to finish and until they are completely no longer a threat. Right now, Erick appears it will become a hurricane within 12 to 24 hours and then head just south of the islands with deep tropical moisture reaching the eastern end of the state by Friday into the weekend. Flossie appears to be the more intense of the two and will be in our neighborhood the following Monday and Tuesday. It takes a more north track and that may mean it will be more of a threat to Hawaii Island or Maui by the time it arrives. We will adjust the forecast and keep you updated since it still has yet to travel thousands of miles.
Along with the Small Craft Advisory, we are seeing bigger surf on east and south shores. Choppy surf along east facing shores will remain elevated just below advisory levels as we head into the weekend. Rough surf along east facing shores will continue as moderate to locally strong trade winds prevail into next week. A combination of southwest and southeast swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores also into next week. The largest of these looks to peak on Friday out of the southeast, but still well below advisory level.
