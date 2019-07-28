Swift and steady trade winds and tracking two tropical systems

We are tracking two tropical systems over the Eastern Pacific. One Erick and the other has been upgraded to a tropical depression and it is looking more and more likely that it will intensify and be called Flossie. These back to back storms will cross into the Central Pacific as hurricanes and then likely weaken as it enters drier and and faces more wind shear but as you know you have to watch and analyze these systems from start to finish and until they are completely no longer a threat. Right now, Erick appears it will become a hurricane within 12 to 24 hours and then head just south of the islands with deep tropical moisture reaching the eastern end of the state by Friday into the weekend. Flossie appears to be the more intense of the two and will be in our neighborhood the following Monday and Tuesday. It takes a more north track and that may mean it will be more of a threat to Hawaii Island or Maui by the time it arrives. We will adjust the forecast and keep you updated since it still has yet to travel thousands of miles.