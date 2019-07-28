Annual ‘Ready2React’ event teaches new ways to prepare for emergencies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of city, state, federal and non-governmental agencies came together at Pearlridge Center Saturday morning for the state’s largest emergency preparedness event.
Now in its seventh year, the free, family-friendly event featured the biggest collection of emergency vehicles and equipment on public display all year on Oahu.
A wide array of governmental agencies as well as non-profit and community organizations participated, including the Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department, American Red Cross, and the Hawaiian Humane Society.
“A lot of the folks that came to our table today are referencing hurricane Lane and the season last year. Those two storms came way too close and I think a lot of people understand that,” said John Cummings from the Department of Emergency Management..
“Our message is right now while the skies are blue, is the time to learn and prepare, not when the sirens are going off, it’s too late.”
The event comes when the hurricane season runs annually from June 1 through Nov. 30.
