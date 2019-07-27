Warriors look to lean on veteran offensive line

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Rainbow Warrior Run and Shoot offense has long been a favorite of football fans.
The highlight reels of big downfield plays always send the Manoa Manaics into a frenzy, but none of that would be possible without a sturdy offensive line.
This year, the offensive line will return all five starters from last season, led by senior offensive guard J.R. Hensley.
“We have a lot of confidence going into the season,” Hensley said. “We have a lot of trust for one another and as far as having all the guys come back, I haven’t ever had that in the five years I have been here.”
Despite the experience of the offensive line, Hensley believes one of the team’s strengths heading into the season is that any position group can step up when they’re called upon.
“(The) best part about this team is we can count on guys across the board,” he said. “We got a bunch of guys that are productive on offense and defense. It should be a very exciting year.”
