UH Board of Regents pushes back vote on revised Mauna Kea rules

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -With more people taking an interest in Mauna Kea, the University of Hawaii Board of Regents has once again pushed back its meeting to vote on sweeping new management rules for the mountain.
The decision was supposed to be made on Aug 22. Instead, it will be held on Aug. 30 in Manoa.
The board has been re-working the proposed rules for the past year.
There has been some concerns in recent months over the revised rules.
Native Hawaiians feared it was a way to block them out of cultural access to the mountain. The University feels it is a way to better stewardship of the mauna in light of claims the mountain has been mismanaged for decades.
The latest draft rules will be made public at least six days before the August meeting.
