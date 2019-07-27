Tropical depression forms in east Pacific, could near Hawaii next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new tropical depression has formed in the east Pacific between Mexico and the Hawaiian islands, and could pass to the south of Hawaii late next week, according to forecasters.
The National Hurricane Center said at 5 a.m. Saturday, Tropical Depression Six-E was located 2,160 miles east of Hilo and was moving to the west near 18 miles per hour.
Maximum sustained winds were at 35 miles per hour.
Six-E is expected to become a tropical storm sometime on Saturday. When it does, it will get the name Erick.
Meteorologists said the system will turn slightly to the west-northwest and slow down in forward speed over the next two to three days.
Six-E is currently in an area of high sea surface temperatures and low shear, but isn’t expected to intensify into a hurricane until sometime Wednesday.
The current forecast track takes the tropical cyclone as a category one hurricane to an area to the southeast of the Hawaiian islands. It is still far too soon to tell what impacts, if any, it will have on the state.
