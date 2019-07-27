TMT protest called a pivotal moment in modern Hawaiian history

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The demonstrations at Mauna Kea may have begun four years ago but for some of the people arrested at the mountain last week, the conflict represents the high water mark of decades of Hawaiian protests.
“I really feel that with Mauna Kea, we have come to the crescendo of our own political strategy," said Hawaiian activist and attorney Mililani Trask.
That strategy frequently involved defying authority and law enforcement like in 1978 when the National Guard was called in to quash demonstrations over the use of Hawaiian home lands for Hilo Airport.
Other incidents include the occupation of Kahoolawe in 1976 when it was still a target island, protests over the drilling of geothermal wells in Puna in 1990 and the arrest of demonstrators over the construction of the H-3 Freeway in the early 1990s.
Trask, who took part in several of those protests, said her arrest at Mauna Kea was the most important of all.
“When you’re working with underlying issues like militarism or toxicity of the water or even traffic congestion, you have leeway to work out some solutions," she said.
“But when it comes to an absolute refusal to acknowledge people’s religion and their right to worship God, then lines are drawn.”
Former Honolulu Advertiser political columnist and editor Jerry Burris agrees on the significance.
“This is a pretty powerful one because the forces are so enormous. On the one side is the TMT and the whole idea of astronomy in Hawaii, which is a critical thing. And then on the other hand, Hawaiians are saying this is a sacred place and we have a right to say how it’s being used,” said Burris.
“At the moment, I think the Hawaiian (protesters) are winning the public relations war because they have emotion on their side. How can you beat emotion with science or with construction or something like that?"
Burris said the Mauna Kea protesters have successfully cast themselves as victims against powerful forces, attracting international support from others concerned about mistreatment of native people.
“That’s always the case in these kinds of protests. The land use struggles on Windward Oahu or Sandy Beach, emotional strength goes the little people not the government, the National Guard and the bulldozers,” he said.
Kumu Hula Mapuana De Silva said the struggle over Mauna Kea is one that Hawaiians cannot afford to lose. She said she visited Mauna Kea’s summit and Lake Waiau for the first time in June.
“I got out of my car and stood below the four telescopes and I cried. I got sick to stomach and I could barely stand up because of what is there already is so invasive and so overwhelming to my naau and everything I stand for in hula," De Silva said during an Office of Hawaiian Affairs board meeting on Thursday.
“Once we give up Mauna Kea, we will never, ever get it back. And then what is the next thing we have to give up, what is the next thing we have to give up. And when are we going to say it’s enough?"
