Stadium vendor hit with big fine for repeatedly selling alcohol to minors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The company that sells food and drinks at Aloha Stadium is paying a hefty fine for selling alcohol to minors at multiple events.
And there are still unresolved cases for Centerplate.
The Honolulu Liquor Commission found a spike in violations late last year:
- Sept. 1: Two incidents were reported at the University of Hawaii football game with Navy.
- Oct. 6: Two more cases of minors being served alcohol at the game with Wyoming.
- Nov. 8: At the Bruno Mars concert, there was an incident of alcohol being served to a minor and a Liquor Commission investigator was blocked as a result.
- Nov. 10: Another incident during the second Bruno Mars concert of a minor being served.
- Dec. 7: A Liquor Commission investigator once again reported being blocked at the Eagles concert.
- Dec. 27: At the Cardi B, Snoop Dogg concert, there were six reported cases of alcohol to minors.
- Feb. 15: Investigators found one case of a minor being served at the Eminem concert.
All the illegal serving cases have been resolved with Centerplate agreeing to pay a $23,000 fine, but the two obstruction cases will be heard in September.
“The fines were substantially high due to the multiple violations that took place," said Cathy Lee, spokeswoman for the Honolulu Liquor Commission, "We take this very seriously.”
Aloha Stadium has seen a resurgence in concerts in addition to sports competitions.
“We did notice an influx of events taking place towards the end of last year which is why our enforcement team is continuing to go out and monitor these events to ensure the liquor laws are being followed,” Lee said.
The stadium is a state-run facility.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.