Rehabilitating patients practice grocery shopping, travel in realistic ‘lab’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With shelves stocked with canned goods and snacks, the setting looks like an aisle in a grocery store.
But it isn't.
REHAB Hospital of the Pacific created the space in what it calls a Life Skills Lab.
"We're translating things we're doing in therapy into more real world settings," said Dr. Timothy Roe, REHAB Hospital's CEO.
In the lab, people recovering from catastrophic injuries or illnesses rehearse what they will face in the real world when they’re discharged.
That includes shopping.
"We can go over tips and techniques that will make things easier for them, so they can join their families when they go shopping. For the people that live alone they're going to have to do this by themselves," occupational therapist Koko Deryke said.
In the store section, patients practice practical tasks like pushing a shopping cart down aisles and around shelves. They bend and reach for items of different sizes and weights. They even bag their own groceries at the practice checkout stand.
“Our responsibility is to get them back up, get them functional again,” Roe said.
Another room allows patients to rehearse moving around bedroom furniture, getting into and out of bed, and taking clothing out of dresser drawers
Since REHAB works with many people from the neighbor islands there’s a section with real airplane seats donated by Hawaiian Airlines.
"We have simulated airline seating so we can work with them. They can regain confidence and be able to successfully get on the plane and go back home," Roe said.
"The airline seats? Perfect! The same size and depth and width as a real airline seat," patient Larry Doong said.
REHAB Hospital helps 2,000 inpatients and 10,000 outpatients a year. The lab is part of its Reintegration Program that also includes an outdoor mobility course.
"People are able to practice walking on different terrain, including grass, sand, gravel," Deryke said.
The Life Skills Lab is new, and there are plans to add more simulated settings to further help patients transition from hospital to home
