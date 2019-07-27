‘It flows a lot faster’: Warriors defense settling in on day 2 of training camp

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the departure of one of the most productive middle linebackers in program history. The Warriors have big shoes to fill in the front seven of the defense heading into the 2019 season.
When his career ended Jahlani Tavai left the program second on the all-time tackles list at the University of Hawai’i. After suffering a shoulder injury that would eventually keep him out the remainder of the season, the door was opened for other linebackers to ‘step up.’
Sophomore Penei Pavihi, Solomon Matautia,and Kana’i Picanco return to anchor a linebacker squad that often brought Aloha stadium to their feet last season.
Defensive coordinator Corey Batoon has already seen on day two of training camp, that the group is up to the task of leading the defense.
“We got a lot of veteran guys,” said Batoon. “They’ve really taken a leadership role so I’m excited to see them develop within the scheme.”
This will be Batoon’s second season leading the Warrior defense. Last year the Warriors ranked eighth in total defense in the Mountain West conference.
Although it’s still very early into summer camp the defensive coordinator is pleased by the progression he has seen so far.
“The kids have really bought in," Batoon said. "It flows a lot faster kids aren’t thinking as much were able to to play much faster its a big improvement for this year.
