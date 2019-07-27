Holloway makes weight ahead of UFC 240 title fight against Edgar

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway made weight this morning ahead of Saturday night’s UFC 240 main event against Frankie Edgar in Edmonton, Canada.
The Waianae native tipped the scales at 145 pounds while Edgar weighed in at 144.5 pounds.
Saturday’s bout marks the third time Holloway has been matched up to fight against Edgar with the two previous fights falling apart due to injuries from both respective camps.
Holloway hasn’t lost at featherweight since dropping a decision to Conor McGregor back in 2013, but has lost his most recent fight at 155 pounds against Dustin Poirier when he jumped up to lightweight.
Edgar, the former UFC lightweight champion, is 3-1 in his last four fights.
