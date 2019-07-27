Drunk driving awareness rally held after mother, son killed in Maui car crash

The Jouvenat family poses for a selfie. (Image: GoFundMe) (Source: GoFundMe)
By Ellie Nakamoto-White | July 26, 2019 at 6:03 PM HST - Updated July 26 at 6:03 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drunk driving awareness rally was held Friday after a tragic accident that resulted in the deaths of a Maui mother and her teenage son.

Mildred Jouvenat, 49, and Jacob Jouvenat, 14, were killed when a pickup truck plowed into their sedan Sunday night.

Police said alcohol is a contributing factor.

The rally in Kihei happened at Lipoa Parkway and Piilani Highway through 5:30 p.m.

Dave Jouvenat, the victims’ husband and father, has also set up a GoFundMe page to offset funeral costs and medical expenses.

