Drunk driving awareness rally held after mother, son killed in Maui car crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drunk driving awareness rally was held Friday after a tragic accident that resulted in the deaths of a Maui mother and her teenage son.
Mildred Jouvenat, 49, and Jacob Jouvenat, 14, were killed when a pickup truck plowed into their sedan Sunday night.
Police said alcohol is a contributing factor.
The rally in Kihei happened at Lipoa Parkway and Piilani Highway through 5:30 p.m.
Dave Jouvenat, the victims’ husband and father, has also set up a GoFundMe page to offset funeral costs and medical expenses.
