Cheer camp recruits for 2020 Polynesian Bowl, awards scholarships

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Boys and girls attending the 14th annual All Attitude Athletics cheer camp will be doing more than just practicing routines and perfecting stunts.
They’ll also have the chance to win scholarship money and to audition to be part of the 2020 Polynesian Bowl cheer team.
Over the course of the weekend, teams will get to showcase their skills at the Moanalua High School gymnasium. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to the top senior, while $500 will be available for any cheerleader, regardless of age.
“We have this passion and this love for cheer that we want to give back to the community and inspire them,” said Kellie O’Donnell, owner and founder of All Attitude Athletics.
O’Donnell and a few of the camp staff members will judge the performances throughout the weekend to determine who will receive the award. The top cheerleaders will also get to join the cheer team for the 2020 Polynesian Bowl.
But for O’Donnell, the cheer camp is about more than just winning prizes. She hopes the students will take away life skills to make them better community members as well.
“I love talent, but I also love a good person, a good citizen,” O’Donnell said. “We talk about character. Once they put on that uniform, they know they’re not only representing themselves and their team, but their school as well.”
More than 300 students enrolled in the camp, some coming from Maui, Kauai, and even as far as Japan.
Monica Sakaguchi, a coach for Team Spirit Japan, said she and her girls traveled almost eight hours to attend the cheer camp.
“We know that there’s a lot of materials that we’re going to be able to learn, and we just wanted to be in this environment where we can feel the cheer spirit, the Hawaiian aloha spirit,” Sakaguchi said.
The camp will wrap up Sunday afternoon for the final round of evaluations and for an award ceremony.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.