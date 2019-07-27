Big Island police identify Massachusetts man who drowned off South Point

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police have identified the swimmer who drowned off Green Sands Beach last week.
The victim was identified via dental records as 23-year-old Charles Senechal, of Massachusetts.
First responders were alerted to a reported missing man on July 13. A body was found two days later about 200 yards offshore at Kaulana Bay.
The Hawaii County Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Navy all aided in the search.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.