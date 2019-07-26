75 years later, survivor of military plane crash returns to Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Christmas morning 75 years ago, a military airplane on routine patrol off Oahu encountered electrical problems and crashed on return to base.
Six of the 12 service members on board were killed.
Among the survivors: Hugh McNaughton, the pilot, who was unconscious for three days after the crash and eventually transferred to a carrier boat for additional treatment.
It was his last time on Oahu.
Until last week, when McNaughton ― now 92 ― visited Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay and threw a lei into the ocean to commemorate the six service members killed in the crash.
“The idea that I got to pay tribute to the guys was really special,” McNaughton said. “When I was on the base where we used to launch our planes, it kind of got to me emotionally.”
McNaughton never thought about returning to Hawaii because he couldn’t afford it.
But the former pilot ― the only one of the six original survivors from the plane crash who is still alive today ― was able to get help to cover the costs of the trip from nonprofit Wish of a Lifetime.
“I can’t say anything more about it, it was perfect," he said.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.