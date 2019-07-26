21 years after a loved one’s murder, a family pleads anew for closure

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Relatives say Samuel Gilbert Jr. was a kind and funny man.
His family continues to struggle with his unsolved murder 21 years ago.
“We all suffered with this loss, and whoever did this needs to pay for it,” said his son, Sam Gilbert III.
On June 30, 1998, just before 2 p.m. Gilbert’s body was found in his office at the Waikiki Whaler apartments at 232 Kaiulani Avenue.
The 69-year-old had been stabbed multiple times and died at the scene.
Gilbert was a property manager, and his office was on the second floor of the building at the top of an open stairwell.
Honolulu police said it didn’t appear the killer broke in. Some items were taken but it’s not clear if robbery was the motive.
“Detectives at the time followed up on several leads and interviewed dozens of potential witnesses but no suspects were identified,” detective Mike Ogawa said.
The cold case was re-opened Thursday in hopes someone who saw or knows something related to Gilbert’s death will come forward.
"They might just need a little prompting to come forward and say something. That would help. If they could solve this case that would be awesome," Sam Gilbert III said.
Samuel Gilbert IV never got to meet his grandfather.
“I’ll always wonder what it would have been like grow up having known him. From all the things I’ve heard, he was a fantastic human being,” he said.
Ogawa said investigators will use new DNA testing to pull profiles from existing evidence while they wait on new leads.
If you have information that might help find Gilbert’s killer call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
