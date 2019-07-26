Woman involved in deadly Maui crash could be released soon

KANEOHE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old Maui woman who was acquitted in a 2016 crash that killed two people could soon be released from the state hospital.
Authorities say Ashley Wellman was driving as fast as 127 miles per hour before she ran a red light and smashed into a truck on Haleakala Highway, killing two women.
She was acquitted by reason of insanity in 2017 after doctors said she was substantially impaired by a physical or mental disease or disorder at the time of the crash.
Wellman was confined to the Hawaii State Hospital while a judge reviewed testimony.
She could be released from the Kaneohe facility if she goes into a transitional living program on Oahu.
