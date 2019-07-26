In wake of deadly Marco Polo blaze, HFD revamps highrise fire response techniques

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is changing the way its firefighters handle highrise fires.
The new training comes more than two years after the deadly Marco Polo fire.
“Since the Marco Polo, we did realize that we do have some improvements to make; that we can do a better job," said Honolulu Fire Capt. Scot Seguirant.
Now all firefighters have to undergo an eight-week course involving classroom instruction and hands on practice. Nearly 900 have completed the course since May.
“We’re teaching whatever the worst case scenario is and we got to learn from any alarm we go to and try to make the adjustments so we’re always better to protect the community," said Honolulu Fire Capt. Joey Condlin.
The department has also added a larger hose to its highrise firefighting kit and has started using what’s called a “floor below nozzle.”
The new tool lets crews fight extremely hot flames from a lower level.
The department is also planning to expand its training facility on Valkenburgh Street.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.