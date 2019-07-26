Sunrise Open House: Kaneohe homes for under $600,000

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re visiting Windward Oahu to check out 3-bedroom homes in Kaneohe for under $600,000.
Let’s start with this pet-friendly remodeled unit with awesome views of the Koolau mountains. The kitchen, bathrooms, appliances and flooring have all been upgraded over the last 2 years.
There’s 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the main level, and 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths upstairs. This is an awesome location, with easy access to H-3!
Listed at $576,000, with a $632 monthly maintenance fee.
Our second home is a rare opportunity to own a 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath single family home in Kaneohe.
It’s conveniently located near the bus line, shopping and entertainment outlets.
Recent upgrades include a new roof and redesigned bathroom with vanity cabinets, quartz counter tops and porcelain sinks.
A one-year American Home Shield Warranty is included with this property, which is your’s for $585,000.
Moving to this well-maintained 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-half bath townhome in Windward Estates.
This spacious unit has 1,700-square feet of interior living space for you to enjoy.
A versatile bonus room with a wet bar and private courtyard on the first level adds to the flexibility of this property. You will love the vaulted ceilings, 2 master bedrooms, 2 balconies, walk-in closets, and a 2-car covered carport with lots of storage.
Don’t forget the great amenities!
On the market for $599,000, with an $893 monthly maintenance fee.
