Sunrise Open House: Kaneohe homes for under $600,000
By HNN Staff | July 26, 2019 at 6:17 AM HST - Updated July 26 at 6:17 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re visiting Windward Oahu to check out 3-bedroom homes in Kaneohe for under $600,000.

Let’s start with this pet-friendly remodeled unit with awesome views of the Koolau mountains. The kitchen, bathrooms, appliances and flooring have all been upgraded over the last 2 years.

There’s 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the main level, and 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths upstairs. This is an awesome location, with easy access to H-3!

Listed at $576,000, with a $632 monthly maintenance fee.

Our second home is a rare opportunity to own a 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath single family home in Kaneohe.

It’s conveniently located near the bus line, shopping and entertainment outlets.

Recent upgrades include a new roof and redesigned bathroom with vanity cabinets, quartz counter tops and porcelain sinks.

A one-year American Home Shield Warranty is included with this property, which is your’s for $585,000.

Moving to this well-maintained 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-half bath townhome in Windward Estates.

This spacious unit has 1,700-square feet of interior living space for you to enjoy.

A versatile bonus room with a wet bar and private courtyard on the first level adds to the flexibility of this property. You will love the vaulted ceilings, 2 master bedrooms, 2 balconies, walk-in closets, and a 2-car covered carport with lots of storage.

Don’t forget the great amenities!

On the market for $599,000, with an $893 monthly maintenance fee.

