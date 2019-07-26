Sinkhole closes multiple town-bound lanes of Farrington Highway in Waianae

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two lanes of Farrington Highway in the town-bound direction were closed in Waianae on Friday morning because of a sinkhole.
The sinkhole, reported near the Farrington Highway intersection with Kaupuni St., developed while repaving work was being conducted in the area.
Authorities say one town-bound lane is being contra-flowed around the work area, and a single Makaha-bound lane is open at this time.
Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair the sinkhole. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
