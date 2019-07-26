Rolovich sounds off after Day 1 of 2019 training camp

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Football is back in Manoa as the Rainbow Warriors kicked off their 2019 fall training camp earlier this morning.
Head coach Nick Rolovich enters his fourth season in charge of the ‘Bows after going 8-6 last season, earning a berth in the Hawaii Bowl for the second time in three seasons. The Warriors are also in the second year of the Run and Shoot offense that ran up scoreboards last season with Cole McDonald under center.
The Warriors will host 19 more practices during training camp with seven open and free to the public:
All Practices At UH (Grass Field), unless otherwise noted
Saturday, July 27 8:00 a.m.
Sunday, July 28 OFF
Monday, July 29 8:00 a.m.
Tuesday, July 30 8:00 a.m.
Wednesday, July 31 8:00 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1 8:00 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 2 8:00 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3 8:00 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4 OFF
