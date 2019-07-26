McDonald, Warriors ready to ‘prove something’ this fall

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year ago, Cole McDonald was locked in a quarterback competition with true freshmen Chevan Cordeiro and Jeremy Moussa.
While McDonald would go on to win the starting job for the Rainbow Warriors, the competition was a major story line heading into the 2018 season.
This time around, however, McDonald enters camp as the team’s first string under center.
Despite running first team reps at practice, McDonald understands all too well that he can’t take his position lightly, knowing that he is in constant competition with the other quarterbacks on the roster.
“It goes both ways in the fact that feeling more comfortable, I can take the leadership role that comes along with being a quarterback and at the same time, I’m not taking it for granted,” McDonald said. “I could lose a spot. I’m still competing everyday.”
McDonald put his name on the map last season and expectations are high for the signal-caller on both the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien Award Watch Lists. Despite these expectations, McDonald knows that nothing is won during the preseason.
“I’ve never been one to look at the hype,” McDonald said. “It’s just hype after all … To me, it’s more so just about the team. Personally, I wouldn’t know where I’d be without these guys. Just the camaraderie and the passion they’ve had this past year and this fall camp. I’m excited for what’s going to happen and actually go prove something.”
