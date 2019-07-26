Man killed in two-alarm high-rise blaze at McCully-area retirement home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire in McCully late Thursday night that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man.
Honolulu firefighters responded to reports of a fire just before 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities reported that flames were visible from the outside of the 19-story Kalakaua Homes retirement complex on Kalakaua Avenue.
The source of the fire was determined to be a unit on the building’s 18th floor, firefighters said. The flames were brought under control in about ten minutes.
Authorities conducting a search of one of the units discovered a deceased 61-year-old male victim, and the Honolulu Medical Examiner was notified. The man’s identity has not yet been released.
Firefighters reported the flames extinguished at 11;46 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Damage estimates were not immediately available, a fire department spokesperson said, but several neighboring units were also damages in the blaze.
No other injuries were reported in the fire.
