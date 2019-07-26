Man killed in rollover crash at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 57-year-old man died Thursday after a single-vehicle crash along Hawaii Belt Road inside the Volcanoes National Park.
Around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, a park employee reported a rollover crash near the 35-mile marker on Highway 11 in the Kau Desert area of the park, a National Parks Service spokesperson said.
The victim was found unresponsive beneath an older-model SUV that had rolled onto his side. He was extricated by Hawaii County Fire Department personnel and transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.
This story will be updated.
