Make-A-Wish celebrates Christmas in July with early registration discount on annual run
(Source: Make-A-Wish Hawaii)
July 25, 2019 at 3:56 PM HST - Updated July 25 at 3:56 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Christmas in July.

Make-A-Wish is celebrating with a $5 discount on registration for the nonprofit’s 7th annual Jingle Rock Run. The discount runs from July 25 to July 31.

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The Jingle Rock Run on Dec. 15 is a family-friendly, festive holiday walk.

The signature holiday event features a Keiki Sprint for young revelers, ages 12 and under, free keiki activities, food trucks, and more.

