Kentucky woman dies after falling at popular free climbing spot on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 37-year-old visitor from Kentucky died Thursday after falling approximately 45 feet off a cliff side near Honokohau.
Firefighters said the incident happened about 11:30 a.m. in an area commonly referred to as “Chutes and Ladder." The area has a steep free climb with a natural pool below.
When they arrived, the woman was unresponsive at the bottom of the cliff and bystanders were performing CPR.
Rescuers airlifted the woman to an area near Kahekili Highway. Despite their efforts, paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
