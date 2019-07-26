Crosswalk popular with Moanalua High students removed during their summer break

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city removed a much-used crosswalk across from Moanalua High over the summer, and that has school officials preparing to get the word out to students about the change once they return next month.
The crosswalk without a light at the intersection of Ala Napunani Street and Ala Ilima Street was painted over in June due to longstanding concerns over safety and traffic congestion.
“It’s been a problem. There have been multiple accidents and near misses,” said Chace Shigemasa, Aliamanu/Salt Lake/Foster Village Neighborhood Board chair.
The city Department of Transportation Services said the crosswalk’s close proximity to the Salt Lake Boulevard traffic signal, in addition to students crossing in a continuous stream, did not allow sufficient gaps for traffic to flow through the intersection.
When crosswalk usage was high, traffic would back up onto Salt Lake Boulevard. The neighborhood board also said pedestrians ― mostly students ― often didn’t cross the intersection safely.
The Moanalua High Community Council first brought the concerns about the crosswalk to the neighborhood board in 2018. After a meeting with members of the school and community in December, the board passed a resolution to recommend the removal of the crosswalk.
And then over the summer, the city painted over the white lines and put up signs to deter pedestrians from crossing.
Despite that, it’s still clear where the crosswalk used to be.
And that has school officials concerned students might not use it instead of other nearby crosswalks at the traffic signal on Salt Lake Boulevard or by the roundabout connecting Ala Napunani Street and Likini Street.
“I'm hoping that it will make for better traffic flow in our lot and in the community and that it will improve the students’ safety,” MoHS Principal Robin Martin said.
Incoming senior at Moanalua, Dwight Joo, said that when he first heard of the crosswalk’s removal he was confused because of its convenience for the students and just how many people used it every day.
“I see dozens of people crossing that street every day so I can imagine that many people will disapprove of it,” Joo said. “However, after thinking about the traffic situation in that intersection, it is pretty hectic, so I am all for the removal of the crosswalk if it means improved safety and traffic flow.”
Fellow incoming senior, Aimee Toyama, said that despite the crosswalk’s convenience, walking in a different crosswalk to school, “isn’t a hard thing to do, it just takes more time than walking straight across.”
Toyama also mentioned that despite the crosswalk’s removal, she feels students may still try to cross the street there.
Martin said school administration already warned students of the crosswalk removal before last school year ended, but they will ensure that students understand the situation as the upcoming school year begins.
“We will mention it at the beginning of the year assembly and talk about student safety. We all have to work together to make sure the traffic flows and students are safe,” Martin said.
