Elderly woman injured in Kalihi assault, purse-snatching dies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 85-year-old woman who was attacked in Kalihi earlier this week has died of her injuries, police officials say.
Delores Corpus was hospitalized on Monday morning after the assault, which occurred near the intersection of Kamehameha IV Road and Kino St. She passed away earlier Friday morning.
A manslaughter investigation is now underway, police officials say.
Authorities say Corpus’ purse was stolen in the attack. Police are looking for a person on a bicycle who was seen on surveillance video, who they believe could be a suspect or a witness.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.
