City sends warning letters to 5,000 owners of suspected illegal vacation rentals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has mailed out letters to 5,000 property owners who are suspected of running illegal vacation rentals.
The message: You could soon face big consequences.
Beginning Aug. 1, advertising a short-term rental for stays of less than 30 days is illegal under the newly-enacted Bill 89.
Owners who flout the law could face fines of up to $10,000 a day.
The city Department of Planning and Permitting sent the letters to addresses workers found on vacation rental hosting websites.
“We’re doing the best we can to notify people of this new law by sending them letters ... to ask them to come into compliance,” Mayor Kirk Caldwell said at a news conference Thursday. “We’re hoping this letter will result in a change of behavior.”
Officials said they will continue to look into online hosting platforms in the coming weeks to continue to track down suspected illegal vacation rentals.
Rentals in resort areas, including Waikiki, Ko Olina and Turtle Bay, are exempt from the new law.
