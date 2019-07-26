Business Report: Priciest hotel room rates in tropical destinations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this episode of Illustrated Economics, Howard Dicus takes a closer look at the world's priciest hotel rooms in vacation destinations, based on average room rates so far this year.
Prices are most expensive in the Maldives, topping out at almost $600 per night.
Tahiti finished second, at $542 per night.
Maui, Kauai, Hawaii Island and Oahu all finished in the top ten, with the most expensive average room rate being found on the Valley Isle, at $402 per night.
Cabo, Aruba, Puerto Rico and Cancun rounded out the ten most expensive rooms in the world.
