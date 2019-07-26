Brutal murder on Kauai focus of cold case television show ‘Breaking Homicide’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brutal killing that shocked the Garden Isle will be the focus of a cold case television show that airs nationwide Friday on Investigation Discovery.
Nine years ago, pig hunters found Amber Jackson’s battered body dumped in a Kealia ravine.
Now her family hopes renewed interest paired with national publicity from the show “Breaking Homicide” will reveal clues that’ll finally crack the case.
“There’s probably at least five people that really know what happened. And there’s a lot of people that have an idea of what happened,” said Jackson’s nephew, Matt Alexander.
For nearly a decade, Amber Jackson’s killer has eluded justice.
Even the motive for her murder remains unclear.
What police do know is on June 24, 2010, the 57-year-old secretary was supposed to go to dinner with friends — but never showed up.
Nine days later her body was found, fully clothed, in a wooded area four miles from her house. Her car was still in the driveway with her purse and keys inside.
With the show, Jackson’s case is getting a fresh look.
A former Rhode Island Police sergeant and host of the show spent several weeks reviewing evidence with the Kauai Police Department.
“They kind of jump-started them into looking at things again," Alexander said. Start interviewing people that we had hoped had been interviewed previously. Then come to find out they may or may not have been actually interviewed.”
KPD’s Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce told us the partnership “was a pleasure because of his experience in law enforcement and his ability to connect with people and put together pieces of the puzzle.”
In the meantime, the Amber Jackson Justice group is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.
“It’s been nine years. Whoever did this has been living in freedom. Living a good life and that’s not right,” said Alexander. “Family and friends need to have closure on this. Amber needs to have closure on this.”
Watch “Breaking Homicide: A Murder in Paradise” this Friday on Investigation Discovery at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.