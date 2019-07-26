Brisk trade wind to hold through next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through at least the next seven days. Brief periods of scattered windward and mauka showers will favor the overnight and early morning hours. An upper level low developing northeast of the islands from Sunday into Wednesday bringing another round of enhanced showers to the Hawaiian Islands through the first half of next week.
A combination of small southwest and southeast swells will continue to provide small surf along south facing shores through rest of the week, remaining below advisory levels. The largest of these swells is expected to fill in on Friday and linger into Saturday out of the southeast direction.
