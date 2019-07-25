Young hula dancers prepare for main stage at 44th annual Keiki Hula competition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s time for the 44th Annual Queen Lili’uokalani Keiki Hula competition.
Young hula dancers from across the state will converge on the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena this week for three nights of competition.
Hula dancers will compete in solo and group categories.
On Thursday, the Master and Miss Keiki Hula competition will feature soloists from several halau. Both boys and girls will perform for the title.
Then on Friday and Saturday, the halau will take center stage in both kahiko and 'auana.
Keiki hula participants help shape the next generation of hula dancers. Many go on to compete at Merrie Monarch as they get older.
Hawaii News Now will broadcast the event live on air and online.
The broadcast begins on Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m., and it starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
