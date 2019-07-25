What’s Trending: How to comfort a cone-wearing dog

July 25, 2019 at 1:27 PM HST - Updated July 25 at 1:27 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before Zita Butler and Marc Wisselo brought Barley the golden retriever home, they stopped by IKEA and bought him a stuffed golden retriever doll.

Barley has been obsessed with his mini-me ever since, bringing the doll wherever he goes.

After a recent surgery though Barley was forced to where a cone, which made him upset and in need of some comfort.

To make him feel better and not alone, his owners bought a miniature cone to put on his golden retriever doll.

