What’s Trending: How to comfort a cone-wearing dog

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before Zita Butler and Marc Wisselo brought Barley the golden retriever home, they stopped by IKEA and bought him a stuffed golden retriever doll.
Barley has been obsessed with his mini-me ever since, bringing the doll wherever he goes.
After a recent surgery though Barley was forced to where a cone, which made him upset and in need of some comfort.
To make him feel better and not alone, his owners bought a miniature cone to put on his golden retriever doll.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.